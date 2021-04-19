Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $430.87 million, a PE ratio of -152.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.