Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.30

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 254122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50.

About Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.