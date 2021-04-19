PAYCENT Reaches Market Cap of $269,935.59 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $269,935.59 and $402.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00089897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.94 or 0.00669531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00042316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.