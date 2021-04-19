Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $97.50 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.