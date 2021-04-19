PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Update

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PBF opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

