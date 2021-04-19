PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,220 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 29.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $99.94 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

