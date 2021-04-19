PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $193,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

GE opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

