PEAKDEFI Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $45.06 million and approximately $170,517.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00090287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00669451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,428,355 coins and its circulating supply is 110,174,432 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

