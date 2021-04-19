Peel Hunt Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESYJY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

easyJet stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

