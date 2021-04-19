Penbrook Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters accounts for about 2.4% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $92.86.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

