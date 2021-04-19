Penbrook Management LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.02. 418,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,483. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.40, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

