Penbrook Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mesoblast makes up approximately 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 22.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 87.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MESO. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. Mesoblast Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

