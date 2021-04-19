Penbrook Management LLC Sells 11,740 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,787,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,924,000.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,436. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

