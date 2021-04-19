Penbrook Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,567,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 798.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,191,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after buying an additional 1,947,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $21,272,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,073. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

