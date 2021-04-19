Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $287.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Penumbra stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,064.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.61. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

