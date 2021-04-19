PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01. PepsiCo has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

