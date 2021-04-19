Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $400,625,000 after acquiring an additional 123,916 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $140,864,000 after acquiring an additional 135,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $111,293,000 after acquiring an additional 54,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

