Permission Coin Trading 18.5% Higher This Week (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $22.76 million and $1.76 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00274626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.98 or 0.00673954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,977.01 or 0.99808662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.14 or 0.00868584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

