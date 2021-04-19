Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $8.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

