Phantasma Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $54.17 million and $734,733.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,039.01 or 0.99831765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00035412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00134604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001805 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

