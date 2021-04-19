Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.44 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $10,729.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021462 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.27 or 0.01437158 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,858,831 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.