Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $53.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $5,488,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,538 shares of company stock worth $18,701,719. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 537,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after buying an additional 605,776 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after buying an additional 305,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,786,000 after buying an additional 92,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,532,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after buying an additional 268,858 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. 352,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,890. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

