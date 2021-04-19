PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.20

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 16157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$158.52 million and a PE ratio of -21.28.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is -16.89%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks purchased 79,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$224,238.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown acquired 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$76,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at C$376,817.30. Insiders have acquired 123,700 shares of company stock worth $352,641 in the last 90 days.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.