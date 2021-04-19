PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Cap of $10.64 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00062403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00600943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039348 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

