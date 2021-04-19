Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,082.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $95,082.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

