Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (PNGAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.03 on June 3rd

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.0311 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $23.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.02. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.