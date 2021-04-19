Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up 1.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $60,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after acquiring an additional 284,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Stephens upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.04. 1,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

