PIVX Achieves Market Cap of $104.68 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $104.68 million and $1.96 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002930 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

