Playkey Trading 36.5% Lower This Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $1.55 million and $80,391.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00089802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.39 or 0.00646778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.36 or 0.06811431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.