Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Position Reduced by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79,288 shares during the period. Plug Power accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.