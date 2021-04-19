Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 375,716 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,144,000. Louisiana-Pacific makes up about 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 90,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $57,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,884,000 after buying an additional 230,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 763,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,601 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 164,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.04. 109,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

