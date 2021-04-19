Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $18.52 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,048 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.42. 74,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

