Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.45. 7,081,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38.

