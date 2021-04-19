Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $31.28 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 779,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,284,000. The Kraft Heinz makes up about 2.0% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 197,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

