Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $46.16 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,162,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,592. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.70.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

