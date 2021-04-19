Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.50. 264,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188,255. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.41 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day moving average of $231.84. The stock has a market cap of $311.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.