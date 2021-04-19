Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $17.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $461.16. 56,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.80 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

