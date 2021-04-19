Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pool worth $34,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 46.0% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Pool by 2,703.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $537,000. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $382.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $183.02 and a 52 week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

