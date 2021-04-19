PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $61.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

