PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) CEO Sells $4,200,000.00 in Stock

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 308.47.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in PPD by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $80,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

