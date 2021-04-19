PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of PPD from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 308.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. PPD has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. PPD’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

