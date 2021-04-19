Presima Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Presima Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466,100 shares during the quarter. Retail Properties of America comprises about 1.4% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,428,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 3,496.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 565,203 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPAI shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

RPAI stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

