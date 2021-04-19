Presima Inc. Has $39.94 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Presima Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 5.3% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.32% of W. P. Carey worth $39,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.15. 7,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.80%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

