Presima Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Presima Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

LNG traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,813. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

