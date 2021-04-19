Presima Inc. Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Presima Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. United Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,543,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,935. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

