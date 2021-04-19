PRIA (PRIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $554,706.95

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One PRIA coin can now be bought for $8.00 or 0.00014277 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PRIA has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $554,706.95 and $8,311.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.03 or 0.00642659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.64 or 0.06628955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040556 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_.

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

