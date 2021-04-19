Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.