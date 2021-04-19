Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.