Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of ScanSource worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ScanSource by 49.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

