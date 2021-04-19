Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,182 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STAY. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

STAY opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

